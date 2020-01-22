Win

WIN: Tickets to Milkshake Live at Weston's Playhouse Theatre

Milkshake returns to the Playhouse next month. Picture: Parkwood Theatres McPHERSON PHOTOGRAPHY

A popular children's television show will be recreated on the stage in Weston next month.

Milkshake Live returns to the Playhouse Theatre next month with a brand new show, Milkshake Monkey's Musical.

Youngsters can be part of this all singing, all dancing preschool musical extravaganza starring Channel 5's iconic Milkshake Monkey as they learn the amazing songs and dances with their favourite Milkshake friends and be amazed as the lights, costumes and stage all comes together.

With great friends who help Milkshake Monkey through his stage fright, anything is possible.

The production stars everyone's favourite hero Fireman Sam, Toyland Detective Noddy, genie-in-training twin sisters Shimmer and Shine, young dragon-in-training Digby Dragon, animal whisperer Wissper, Nella the Princess Knight and three adventurous aliens, the Floogals, alongside two Milkshake presenters.

This charming show promises plenty of laughter, audience interaction and great fun to get everyone on their feet.

Milkshake was first aired on Channel 5 in 1997 and featured a number of iconic shows, including Thomas And Friends, Roary The Racing Car, Peppa Pig and Bob The Builder.

The show will be staged on February 15 at noon and 3.30pm at the venue, in High Street.

Tickets, priced £16-61.50, are available to purchase online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01934 645544.

The Playhouse has teamed up with the Times to give two readers the chance to win a pair of tickets each to the noon show.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on January 30.

Alternatively, send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to Milkshake competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.

The deadline to enter the competition is Usual Archant rules apply and the editor's decision is final. By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant and the theatre about the prize.

