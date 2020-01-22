Advanced search

Win

WIN: Tickets to Milkshake Live at Weston's Playhouse Theatre

PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 January 2020

Milkshake returns to the Playhouse next month. Picture: Parkwood Theatres

Milkshake returns to the Playhouse next month. Picture: Parkwood Theatres

McPHERSON PHOTOGRAPHY

A popular children's television show will be recreated on the stage in Weston next month.

Milkshake Live returns to the Playhouse Theatre next month with a brand new show, Milkshake Monkey's Musical.

Youngsters can be part of this all singing, all dancing preschool musical extravaganza starring Channel 5's iconic Milkshake Monkey as they learn the amazing songs and dances with their favourite Milkshake friends and be amazed as the lights, costumes and stage all comes together.

With great friends who help Milkshake Monkey through his stage fright, anything is possible.

The production stars everyone's favourite hero Fireman Sam, Toyland Detective Noddy, genie-in-training twin sisters Shimmer and Shine, young dragon-in-training Digby Dragon, animal whisperer Wissper, Nella the Princess Knight and three adventurous aliens, the Floogals, alongside two Milkshake presenters.

This charming show promises plenty of laughter, audience interaction and great fun to get everyone on their feet.

Milkshake was first aired on Channel 5 in 1997 and featured a number of iconic shows, including Thomas And Friends, Roary The Racing Car, Peppa Pig and Bob The Builder.

The show will be staged on February 15 at noon and 3.30pm at the venue, in High Street.

Tickets, priced £16-61.50, are available to purchase online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01934 645544.

The Playhouse has teamed up with the Times to give two readers the chance to win a pair of tickets each to the noon show.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on January 30.

Alternatively, send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to Milkshake competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.

The deadline to enter the competition is Usual Archant rules apply and the editor's decision is final. By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant and the theatre about the prize.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Milkshake Live will be performed at which Weston venue?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Woman shocked by response to review of ‘awful’ Weston restaurant food

Aimee Casey left a review on SFC just eat page and received nasty letter back from the manager. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Drugs raid in Weston town centre uncovers 700 cannabis plants

A drugs raid was carried out in Oxford Street. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Revised parking schemes for Weston and Worle

Charges could be reduced in parts on Weston.

Cycle route connecting Weston to Clevedon set to go ahead after 41-year wait

The new cycle path could be ready next year.

‘Sudden death’ of woman in Somerset village ‘not suspicious’

A man was threatened at knife point during a bike robbery in Weston.Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

Woman shocked by response to review of ‘awful’ Weston restaurant food

Aimee Casey left a review on SFC just eat page and received nasty letter back from the manager. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Drugs raid in Weston town centre uncovers 700 cannabis plants

A drugs raid was carried out in Oxford Street. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Revised parking schemes for Weston and Worle

Charges could be reduced in parts on Weston.

Cycle route connecting Weston to Clevedon set to go ahead after 41-year wait

The new cycle path could be ready next year.

‘Sudden death’ of woman in Somerset village ‘not suspicious’

A man was threatened at knife point during a bike robbery in Weston.Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Students successfully campaign for improved safety measures at crossing where friend died

Jakub Trybull at the Corondale Road levelcrossing with campaign posters. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

WIN: Tickets to Milkshake Live at Weston’s Playhouse Theatre

Milkshake returns to the Playhouse next month. Picture: Parkwood Theatres

Find five things to do in Weston this weekend

Laurabug Designs by Laura Weston from the Weston Collective in the Sovereign Centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Town council increases precept to fund crime and litter crackdown

The increase in precept will fund a crack down on crime and litter.

Weston’s Rees delighted with try reward

Weston's Sam Rees tries to skip past the Exeter University defence.
Drive 24