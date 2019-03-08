Catch the Scummy Mummies in Weston
PUBLISHED: 14:00 02 November 2019
Andrew Crowley
The Scummy Mummies are back on stage in Weston-super-Mare with a rib-tickling show about the highs and lows of parenthood.
Comedians Ellie Gibson and Helen Thorn celebrate the scummier side of parenting - from drinking wine at teatime to hiding from the parent teacher association.
The show is based on the hit Scummy Mummies podcast and best-selling book.
The podcast has been downloaded more than 3million times in 150 countries.
Broadway Baby claims the show is 'hilarious' while The Telegraph says it is 'likeably straight-talking'.
Audiences can expect stand-up, sketches, songs and some funny stories.
The performance is guaranteed to make parents laugh and enable non-parents to be pleased with their life choices.
The Scummy Mummies Show is at the Tropicana, in Marine Parade, on November 9.
Tickets, priced £17, are on sale at www.tropicanaweston.co.uk