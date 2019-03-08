Advanced search

Catch the Scummy Mummies in Weston

PUBLISHED: 14:00 02 November 2019

Picture shows the Scummy Mummies comedy duo Ellie Gibson and Helen Thorn.

Picture shows the Scummy Mummies comedy duo Ellie Gibson and Helen Thorn.

Andrew Crowley

The Scummy Mummies are back on stage in Weston-super-Mare with a rib-tickling show about the highs and lows of parenthood.

Ellie Gibson and Helen Thorn.Ellie Gibson and Helen Thorn.

Comedians Ellie Gibson and Helen Thorn celebrate the scummier side of parenting - from drinking wine at teatime to hiding from the parent teacher association.

The show is based on the hit Scummy Mummies podcast and best-selling book.

The podcast has been downloaded more than 3million times in 150 countries.

Broadway Baby claims the show is 'hilarious' while The Telegraph says it is 'likeably straight-talking'.

Picture shows the Scummy Mummies comedy duo Ellie Gibson and Helen Thorn.Picture shows the Scummy Mummies comedy duo Ellie Gibson and Helen Thorn.

Audiences can expect stand-up, sketches, songs and some funny stories.

The performance is guaranteed to make parents laugh and enable non-parents to be pleased with their life choices.

The Scummy Mummies Show is at the Tropicana, in Marine Parade, on November 9.

Tickets, priced £17, are on sale at www.tropicanaweston.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager spared jail sentence for unprovoked street attack

Samuel Banks repeatedly kicked and stamped at his defenceless victim. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Paedophile faces jail for possessing more than 25,000 indecent images of children

North Somerset Courthouse.

Former care home manager struck off amid concerns residents not fed enough

Firework events planned for Weston and North Somerset in 2019

Firework displays will take place across North Somerset in the coming weeks.Picture: Pixabay

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Teenager spared jail sentence for unprovoked street attack

Samuel Banks repeatedly kicked and stamped at his defenceless victim. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Paedophile faces jail for possessing more than 25,000 indecent images of children

North Somerset Courthouse.

Former care home manager struck off amid concerns residents not fed enough

Firework events planned for Weston and North Somerset in 2019

Firework displays will take place across North Somerset in the coming weeks.Picture: Pixabay

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Theft at Weston shop prompts police appeal

Asda, in Weston.Picture: Google Street View

Weston’s Helicopter Museum to mark 30th anniversary on Sunday

His Royal Highness Prince Andrew opening Weston Helicopter Museum November 3rd 1989. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Icescape returns in style for winter stint

Icescape at The Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Catch the Scummy Mummies in Weston

Picture shows the Scummy Mummies comedy duo Ellie Gibson and Helen Thorn.

Boss ‘can’t wait’ for Weston’s match with Hartley Wintney

Action from Weston's clash with Harrow (pic Mark Atherton)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists