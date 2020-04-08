Theatre staff furloughed after performances postponed in Weston

Theatre staff are ‘unable to respond to calls or answer emails’ after being furloughed in Weston.

Weston Playhouse made the announcement in response to Parkwood Theatres, the company which manages the venue, suspending all its shows across the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told all theatres across the country to close last month, to try to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

A Playhouse Weston statement on Facebook said: “Due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, we are sorry to inform you that all performances at Parkwood Theatres venues across the UK have been suspended and would like to apologise for any inconvenience this will cause.

“We are working to reschedule as many of the affected performances as we can.

“Given our theatres are closed at the moment, all of our venue staff have been furloughed so we are unable to respond to calls or answer emails.

“As soon as matters improve, and staff are back at work, we will make contact with you all to either help you exchange to a new performance of your choice or to send you a full credit voucher for your booking, including any fees.”

The Playhouse, in High Street, hosts a varied programme of professional and community events and puts on around 300 performances per year including music, drama, comedy, dance shows and musicals.

The venue also hosts children’s shows, pantomime and West End Productions.

The 664-seated venue is managed by Parkwood Theatres, which works in partnership with North Somerset Council.

The statement added: “As you can imagine, once we are operational again we will be processing a large number of bookings, so please bear with us during this busy period.

“These considerations apply for all bookings made direct with the venue.

“If you booked through a third party agency please contact them directly.

“We hope to get the show back on the road soon and appreciate your understanding and patience at this difficult time.”

The majority of shows including Dreamboys, Magic of Motown and Friends The Musical Parody have been rescheduled for later this year and early next year.