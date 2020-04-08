Advanced search

Theatre staff furloughed after performances postponed in Weston

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 April 2020

Jack and the Beanstalk Panto cast outside the Playhouse.Picture: Mark Atherton

Jack and the Beanstalk Panto cast outside the Playhouse.Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

Theatre staff are ‘unable to respond to calls or answer emails’ after being furloughed in Weston.

Weston Playhouse.Weston Playhouse.

Weston Playhouse made the announcement in response to Parkwood Theatres, the company which manages the venue, suspending all its shows across the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told all theatres across the country to close last month, to try to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

A Playhouse Weston statement on Facebook said: “Due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, we are sorry to inform you that all performances at Parkwood Theatres venues across the UK have been suspended and would like to apologise for any inconvenience this will cause.

Cinderella at Weston Playhouse. Picture: McPhersonPhotographyCinderella at Weston Playhouse. Picture: McPhersonPhotography

“We are working to reschedule as many of the affected performances as we can.

“Given our theatres are closed at the moment, all of our venue staff have been furloughed so we are unable to respond to calls or answer emails.

“As soon as matters improve, and staff are back at work, we will make contact with you all to either help you exchange to a new performance of your choice or to send you a full credit voucher for your booking, including any fees.”

Same Difference pop academy performing on stage.Same Difference pop academy performing on stage.

The Playhouse, in High Street, hosts a varied programme of professional and community events and puts on around 300 performances per year including music, drama, comedy, dance shows and musicals.

The venue also hosts children’s shows, pantomime and West End Productions.

The 664-seated venue is managed by Parkwood Theatres, which works in partnership with North Somerset Council.

The statement added: “As you can imagine, once we are operational again we will be processing a large number of bookings, so please bear with us during this busy period.

“These considerations apply for all bookings made direct with the venue.

“If you booked through a third party agency please contact them directly.

“We hope to get the show back on the road soon and appreciate your understanding and patience at this difficult time.”

The majority of shows including Dreamboys, Magic of Motown and Friends The Musical Parody have been rescheduled for later this year and early next year.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Eight more cases of coronavirus in North Somerset

A man in Cranbrook has been struck downw ith sspected coronavirus.

Third patient dies of coronavirus at Weston General Hospital

A man in Cranbrook has been struck downw ith sspected coronavirus.

Nine more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

The number of cases in North Somerset has increased by nine in 24 hours.

Drive-thru and delivery services keep beer flowing

Pitchfork Brewery have opened as a drive-thru brewery. Picture: Mark Atherton

THERE WITH YOU: Family-run businesses offering free meals and delivery for NHS workers and vulnerable customers

Hayers Meadvale store front.

Most Read

Eight more cases of coronavirus in North Somerset

A man in Cranbrook has been struck downw ith sspected coronavirus.

Third patient dies of coronavirus at Weston General Hospital

A man in Cranbrook has been struck downw ith sspected coronavirus.

Nine more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

The number of cases in North Somerset has increased by nine in 24 hours.

Drive-thru and delivery services keep beer flowing

Pitchfork Brewery have opened as a drive-thru brewery. Picture: Mark Atherton

THERE WITH YOU: Family-run businesses offering free meals and delivery for NHS workers and vulnerable customers

Hayers Meadvale store front.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Royal Mail makes changes to services because of coronavirus

The changes, which began on April 6, include new arrangements at local delivery offices and for deliveries.

Theatre staff furloughed after performances postponed in Weston

Jack and the Beanstalk Panto cast outside the Playhouse.Picture: Mark Atherton

Appeal for volunteers to help village shop during coronavirus lockdown

Caroline Chennells and John Mathews standing beside Brent Knoll Village Shop.

Donated headband project launched to protect hospital staff from virus

NHS workers fighting coronavirus at Weston General Hospital.Picture: Suzie Reed

Student features at BBC Crufts show

Makayla Nunn at Crufts. Picture: Shane Dean
Drive 24