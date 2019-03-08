Win tickets to The Magic Of Motown musical at Weston theatre
PUBLISHED: 15:00 31 July 2019
A well-known tribute performance about the record label which made Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and the Jackson 5 famous is coming to Weston, and the Mercury is giving readers a chance to win tickets to see the show.
The Magic of Motown has been seen by more than one million people nationwide, and music fans are being invited to see one of the biggest performances of the year.
The show tells the tale of Motown Records, founded by Berry Gordy, who helped launch singers Diana Ross, The Temptations and Smokey Robinson's careers.
Around 40 Motown songs will feature on the night, including Marvin Gaye's Ain't No Mountain High Enough, Stevie Wonder's Signed Sealed Delivered and Lionel Richie's All Night Long.
The Magic Of Motown was performed in front of royalty for Her Majesty the Queen, who was a special guest at a Royal Variety performance.
The show is in its 13th year of production, and a similar Broadway show, Motown: The Musical, premiered in April 2013.
The jukebox musical won numerous Tony Awards in that same year, including Best Orchestration and Best Performance by leading and featured actors in a musical.
The Magic Of Motown will be performed at Weston's Playhouse Theatre on August 23 at 7.30pm.
Tickets, priced £28-29, are available at www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/Playhouse-Theatre or call the box office on 01934 645544.
The Mercury has teamed up with Weston's Playhouse Theatre to offer people two pairs tickets to see the show on August 23.
To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: How many people has The Magic Of Motown been seen by nationwide?
Send your answer - along with your name, address and telephone number - to: The Magic Of Motown competition, Weston, Worle and Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.
Or, log on to www.weston mercury.co.uk by 10am on August 8 to enter.
