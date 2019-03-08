Witty housewives promise laughs at Weston show

The cast of Hormonal Housewives. Picture: Darren Bell Darren Bell

A witty, topical and rude band of women will be bringing their joyous show to Weston's Playhouse this month.

Join Vicki Michelle and the vivacious Hormonal Housewives cast in a hilarious, no-holds-barred romp through the joys of being a fabulous 21st century woman.

Weight gain, weight loss, mood swings, men, zumba, bikini waxes, teenager tantrums, chocolate and wine are all discussed in this one-off show.

The smash-hit tour will take the popular topics from previous road trips and make them bigger and more hilarious than before.

For Hormonal Housewives, no subject is taboo and no thought too private as the challenges are put to rights by the vivacious cast of comediennes.

Hormonal Housewives will be at The Playhouse, in High Street, on May 21 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £27, are available from www.theplayhouse.co.uk or from 01934 6345544.