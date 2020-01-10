Relive music from the 1960s in Weston

New Amen Corner headline Bringing On Back The 60�s. Picture: Parkwood Theatres Archant

An evening of 1960s music will be recreated in Weston next month.

Bringing On Back The 60s will come to the Playhouse, in High Street, on February 8 at 7.30pm.

The fast-moving show is a must for lovers of 1960s music, starring New Amen Corner, Europe's leading 1960s revivalists.

Special guest is the award-winning Nancy Ann Lee as Little Miss Sixties.

This is a show full of timeless classics performed with the most authentic sound and accompanied by visual effects.

Bringing On Back The 60s will keep the decade's music alive for many generations to come, whether guests come to relive their childhood memories or just simply to see what your parents have been raving about all these years.

Tickets, priced £22.50, are available at www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk or on 01934 645544.