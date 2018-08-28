Advanced search

Win a VIP family ticket to Milkshake! Monkey’s Musical

PUBLISHED: 15:00 25 January 2019

Milkshake! Monkey. Picture: Andrew Thompson.

Andrew Thompson Photography

A new preschool musical will take to the stage at a Weston theatre starring Channel 5’s Milkshake! Monkey.

Milkshake! Monkey’s Musical is opening at The Playhouse on February 16 before heading to 90 venues across the country.

The all-singing, all-dancing preschool musical extravaganza stars the loveable monkey from acclaimed kids’ TV writer Miranda Larson.

Milkshake! Monkey cannot wait to put on a spectacular musical for all his young fans, but he has a case of stage fright.

His friends come on stage to help him create the most dazzling Milkshake! show families will ever see.

Fireman Sam, Noddy, Shimmer and Shine, Digby Dragon, Wissper, Nella the Princess Knight and Floogals will star alongside the much-loved monkey along with two presenters.

Show director and Milkshake! presenter Derek Moran said: “Milkshake! Monkey’s Musical is bursting with fun, taking our young audience on a journey which champions friendship and positivity.

“The show is jam packed with audience participation, encouraging kids to get up, join in and hopefully put on their own shows at home.”

Children will learn catchy songs with their favourite Milkshake! friends and watch as the music, lights, costumes and show come together.

The musical is showing at noon and 3.30pm on February 16.

Tickets are priced £14.50-25 and can be booked on 01934 645544 or at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to give readers the chance to win a VIP family ticket to the musical – worth £100.

VIP tickets include a meet and greet after the show, a seat within the first three rows and complimentary merchandise.

