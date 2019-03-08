Bath Opera at Blakehay

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 15:00 27 June 2019

Cosi Fan Tutte is coming to The Blakehay Theatre.

Two men pretend to go to war and then return in disguise to see how faithful their fiancées are in a thrilling opera at Weston's Blakehay Theatre.

Cosi Fan Tutte - Mozart's hilarious tale involving two engaged sisters - is given a new twist by director Tom Magnone.

Magnone transforms the 18th century tale into an emotional 1960s rollercoaster ride of love, trust, loyalty, disguise, betrayal, deception, bewilderment and self-realisation.

The men's disguise in this production suggests they have become lost on the way back from Woodstock.

Despina is no longer be an uppity maid, but a travelling beautician, who has the sisters amongst her clients.

Don Alfonso remains a man who thinks he is the puppet master, manipulating everyone else - but is this really true?

Bath Opera presents Cosi Fan Tutte at the Wadham Street venue on July 6 at 7.30pm.

The touring company is returning to the Blakehay Theatre after its acclaimed performance of La Boheme in 2018.

Audiences will question who ends up with who and whether the girls ever realise what is going on.

There are many ways the situation can be resolved, which is part of the enduring fascination with the opera.

Così fan tutte contains some of Mozart's most beautiful arias and attractive ensembles, and is packed with both pathos and humour.

The opera is directed by Tom Magnone, with musical direction by Peter Blackwood.

Tickets, priced £15, are available from www.blakehaytheatre.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with the Blakehay Theatre to give readers the chance to win one of two pairs of tickets to the show.

