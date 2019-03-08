Win tickets to 80s Mania at The Playhouse

The tribute show features hits from 1980s icons including Madonna, Madness, Duran Duran and Kim Wilde. Archant

Shoulder pads, back-combed hair and neon leggings are back for the 1980s show which is heading to The Playhouse in Weston next month.

Hit stage show, 80s Mania, revives the music of 25 chart-topping pop stars including Duran Duran, Human League, Culture Club, Madonna, Madness, Bananarama, Erasure and Kim Wilde.

The fast-moving production features 150 costume changes, the celebrated New Romantic Band and energetic routines from the 80s Mania Dancers.

West End producer, director, performer and choreographer Vikki Holland-Bowyer is looking forward to taking her show to the High Street venue on August 29 at 7.30pm.

She said: "It's broader in its range of music than your widest shoulder pads, standing stiletto-heels-like head and shoulders above the rest.

"We promise a show bigger than the biggest hair the eighties had to offer. Catch 80s Mania - it's sweeping the nation."

Songs featured include number one hits Don't You Want Me Baby, Call Me, Relax, Tainted Love, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Karma Chameleon, Holiday, Kids In America, Stand And Deliver, Respect, I Think We're Alone Now, Baggy Trousers, Rio, Electric Dreams, Mad World, Hey Mickey and Turning Japanese.

Audiences are invited to dress up as their favourite pop stars to re-live their childhood memories.

Vikki added: "It's totally unique. Hen parties, stag nights, school reunions, office parties, couples and groups all come along to have a good night out, reminisce, sing, dance and clap along to their favourite 80s tunes."

Tickets, priced £17-26 are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to give readers the chance to win two pairs of tickets to the show.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question:

