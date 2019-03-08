Advanced search

Win tickets to see A Vision Of Elvis in Weston

PUBLISHED: 12:15 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 23 October 2019

Rob Kingsley in A Vision Of Elvis.

Elvis fans can win tickets to an award-winning tribute act at Weston's Playhouse.

A Vision Of Elvis will delight fans of 'The King Of Rock 'n' Rock', in High Street, on November 30.

The show stars Rob Kingsley, winner of the Number One Male Tribute at the The National Tribute Music Awards.

Kingsley's show is renowned as the best Elvis Presley tribute concert touring the world today.

In 1968, the major music event of the year was the first live TV special for Elvis Presley.

This became known as The '68 Comeback Special and due to its phenomenal ratings it re-established Elvis as the major entertainment star of the decade.

Twelve months later he performed live at the International Hotel in Vegas for the first time in seven years and secured his place in history as the King of Rock 'n' Roll.

A Vision Of Elvis recreates the drama and intensity of the comeback monumental performance and proceeds to his Vegas debut.

The show features Elvis' greatest hits including Heart Break Hotel, Blue Suede Shoes, Hound Dog, Jailhouse Rock, All Shook Up, In The Ghetto, Suspicious Minds, American Trilogy and many more.

Costumes, instruments and stage settings have been authentically recreated for this thrilling live show.

A Vision Of Elvis promises a night to remember for fans and Kingsley and his musicians and backing vocalists pay tribute to one of the best-known musicians of all time.

Tickets, priced £22.50, are available online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to give readers the chance to win one of two pairs of tickets to the show.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question:

Q: What year was Elvis Presley’s TV comeback show?

