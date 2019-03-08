Advanced search

Win tickets to an evening with psychic medium Tony Stockwell

PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 August 2019

Tony Stockton is performing at The Playhouse.

Tony Stockton is performing at The Playhouse.

A popular medium is returning to Weston next month.

Tony Stockwell is one of the country's most well-known and respected mediums and he will be using his special gift to help people on their quest for comfort at The Playhouse on September 18.

Tony, During his 25 years working as a medium, has presented a number of television programmes including Psychic Academy, Psychic Detective, Street Psychic and Psychic School.

He has written four highly-acclaimed books and taught globally at some of the most respected schools for mediumistic development as well as setting up his own school for developing mediums.

Tony will be bringing messages of comfort to those who need to hear and understand that a friend, loved one or someone they cared about can still be with them.

On the evening, Tony will demonstrate his belief that those who have passed can communicate with their loved ones with detailed messages frequently including names, dates and locations and all delivered with emotion, sensitivity and empathy.

The evening may include psychometry, photograph readings and psychic prediction.

Tony hopes through his work he will make others aware that there is something more than just our current lives.

Tony uses his natural wit, showmanship and Cockney charisma to entertain his audience and the performance starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £22.50, can be bought from www.theplayhouse.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to give readers the chance to win two pairs of tickets to the show.

