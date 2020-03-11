Win

WIN: Tickets to Chicago Blues Brothers show

Chicago Blues Brothers will perform at the Playhouse. Picture: Jonathon Cuff Jonathon Cuff

A multi-award-winning production will be staged in Weston next month.

The Chicago Blues Brothers: A Night At The Movies will come to the Playhouse, in High Street, April 10.

Back with a new production, The Blues Brothers will take the audience for a night filled with some of the greatest movie anthems.

The show debuted in the London's West End this year and has travelled the world.

This high-octane musical mash-up presents the best material from the original Blues Brothers movies and is also jam-packed full of songs by artists such as Aretha Franklin, Cab Calloway, James Brown, Ray Charles plus other legendary performers.

Featuring songs from A Star Is Born, Footloose, Back To The Future, The Greatest Showman and more, The Chicago Blues Brothers capture the sound, energy and persona which propelled the film to a cult status and still thrills audiences worldwide.

Chris Hindle plays Joliet Jake Blues and is the driving force behind the Chicago Blues Brothers. Not only does he play Jake in the show, he is also responsible for its production.

Hindle also trained at the De Costa Academy in York, studying the art of Italian Opera.

Award-winning vocalist Gareth Davey performs as Elwood Blues.

He had been an established solo artist for several years, touring throughout the UK but decided to leave his solo career behind and join the Chicago Blues Brothers production.

Tickets, priced £15-25, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer readers the chance to win two pairs of tickets to the show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on March 19.

