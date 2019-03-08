Win

Jimmy Love will perform Elton John's hits in the tribute show. www.pawelspolnicki.com

The phenomenal music of Sir Elton John will be celebrated in a show at The Playhouse in Weston next month.

The Rocket Man: A Tribute To Elton John is a celebration of the revered work of the multi-Grammy award-winning musician.

Elton John is one of the most highly acclaimed and successful solo artists of all time and has sold more than 300 million records worldwide.

Combining breathtaking vocals, stirring piano performances and flamboyant costumes, the show charts the rise to fame of the music legend.

Fans can enjoy all his greatest hits, including Crocodile Rock, Philadelphia Freedom, Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting, Are You Ready for Love, I'm Still Standing, I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues, Tiny Dancer, Your Song and of course Rocket Man on the night.

World-renowned tribute artist, Jimmy Love, recreates the style and songs of the flamboyant megastar with vigour and brilliance.

Jimmy's authentic portrayal of Sir Elton John is the result of more than 25 years in the entertainment industry.

The performance includes a dazzling light show, accompanied by an outstanding band and backing vocals.

The Rocket Man: A Tribute Elton John will take place at the High Street venue on August 15, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets for the show are priced £25.50-26.50 and are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to give readers the chance to win one of two pairs of tickets to the performance.

