Win tickets to stage of adaptation of children's classic Tabby McTat

Cast of TabbyMcTat. Picture: Freckle Productions. Freckle Productions.

A new stage adaptation of beloved children's book Tabby McTat heads to Weston at the end of the month as part of a national tour, and readers could win tickets to see the show thanks to the Playhouse Theatre.

Based on the book by author Julia Donaldson, and illustrator Axel Scheffler, Tabby McTatt tells the tale of a Buskers cat with the loudest of meows who sings all day with his best friend Fred.

However, when the pair are separated Tabby finds shelter and a new life with all the creature comforts a cat could ever dream of, but soon begins to miss his old friend and the simple life they shared together.

Will Tabby ever find Fred again?

Brought to life with original songs by award-winning theatre troop Freckle Productions distinctive style, Tabby McTat is a heart-warming story of friendship and loyalty for all the family.

Donaldson is a multi-award-winning author of some of the world's best loved children's books, including the modern classic The Gruffalo, which has sold over 13 million copies worldwide. She is best known for her popular rhyming stories for children, especially those illustrated by Scheffler,

Freckle Productions, other productions include Zog, Stick Man and Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales.

It is directed by JJ Green and Bobby Delaney with original direction by Alan Lane, music is by Bobby Delaney, and lyrics by JJ Green and the design consultant is Zoe Squire.

Tabby McTat comes to The Playhouse, in High Street, on August 28, at 1.30pm and 4pm.

Tickets, priced £15, are available on 01934 645544 and at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to offer one pair of tickets to see the show next month.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: Who wrote Tabby McTat?

Send your answer - along with your name, address and telephone number - to: Tabby McTat competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW. Or, visit www.thewestonmercury.co.uk by 10am on August 8 to enter.

Usual competition rules apply, The editor's decision is final. By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.