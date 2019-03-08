Win tickets to Horrible Histories show

Horrible Histories Live On Stage is coming to the Bristol Hippodrome. Photo by Mark Douet

Horrible Histories fans can catch two live shows packed with hilarious historical facts at the Bristol Hippodrome this month.

The first Horrible Histories books were published in 1993 - helping children to learn about historical events, with a touch of black humour and gore.

Author Terry Deary has adapted the books into a stage show and the Terrible Tudors and Awful Egyptians are showing at the Bristol Hippodrome from July 24-27 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Horrible Histories.

In Terrible Tudors, spectators can take a trip through the horrible Henrys to the end of evil Elizabeth and hear the legend and the lies about the torturing Tudors.

Find out about the fate of Henry's headless wives and his punch-up with the Pope.

Meet Bloody Mary and survive the Spanish Armada as it sails into the audience.

In Awful Egyptians, audiences will meet the fascinating pharaohs, gasp at the power of the pyramids and discover the foul facts of death and decay with the meanest mummies in Egypt.

The productions feature some amazing 3D effects including the Spanish Armada firing cannonballs into the auditorium and an Egyptian Mummy reaching out to grab them.

Horrible Histories Live On Stage is written by Terry Deary - the world's bestselling non-fiction author for children.

His 50 Horrible Histories titles have sold more than 25 million copies worldwide, over the past 25 years.

Horrible Histories Live on Stage, by the Birmingham Stage Company, is directed by Neal Foster.

Tickets, priced from £13, can be booked at www.atgtickets.com/bristol-hippodrome or on 08448 713012.

The Weston Mercury has teamed up with the Bristol Hippodrome to give readers the chance to win a family ticket for four for the 2pm performance on July 24.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question:

