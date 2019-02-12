Win

WIN: Tickets to see Dirty Dusting at Weston’s Playhouse theatre

Dirty Dusting will be performed at the Playhouse Theatre. Picture: Paul Lynch Paul Lynch Photography

A comedy play about three pensioner cleaners who start a telephone sex line will be performed in Weston next month.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cfdrYkv03OA

Dirty Dusting will be performed at the Playhouse Theatre in High Street on March 5 at 7.30pm.

Olive (Dolores Porretta), Elsie (Crissy Rock) and Gladys (Leah Bell) are three senior citizens topping up their pensions with cleaning work in a large office block.

One day they learn they are about to be let go, to the obvious glee of their manager David (Lee Brannigan).

The three women have known each other for most of their lives and are always ready to watch each others’ backs.

When they mistakenly receive a call intended for a local sex line, they are inspired to set themselves up as the Telephone Belles, in order to clean up some cash during their final weekend on the premises.

Their age and appearance will not matter on the phone and providing they can keep this a secret from their boss, they could be on to a winner.

The play was written by two Newcastle journalists Ed Waugh and Trevor Wood, and it quickly became the most popular play to come out the city.

Dirty Dusting enjoyed three sell-out runs at the Customs House and then twice sold out the Theatre Royal Newcastle and also enjoyed a further run at the city’s Tyne Theatre and Opera House.

Tours of Australia, New Zealand and Ireland have also taken place since 2015.

Tickets, priced £23, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets each to the show.

To enter, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on February 21.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to contacted about it by Archant.

