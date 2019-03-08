Advanced search

WIN tickets to Romeo and Juliet ballet screening

PUBLISHED: 15:00 02 June 2019

Romeo and Juliet will be staged in London and screend at the Odeon. Picture: Alice Pennefather

Romeo and Juliet will be staged in London and screend at the Odeon. Picture: Alice Pennefather

Archant

Shakespeare's tragic love story Romeo and Juliet will be converted into a moving performance by The Royal Ballet.

Kenneth MacMillan's 20th century balletic reworking will give an added dimension to the tale of star-crossed lovers.

It is being staged at the Royal Opera House in London's Covent Garden and screened by Odeon cinemas across the country next week.

The story of the ill-fated love of Romeo and Juliet is known across the world.

The pair came from feuding families and their forbidden love was too great for either to ignore.

However, the course of true love never did run smooth, as Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream teaches us, and it proves true in Romeo and Juliet.

The ballet will be screened at the Weston Odeon on June 11 at 7.15pm.

The Mercury has teamed up with Odeon to offer three lucky readers a pair of tickets to see the film.

