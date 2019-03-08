Win

WIN tickets to Romeo and Juliet ballet screening

Romeo and Juliet will be staged in London and screend at the Odeon. Picture: Alice Pennefather Archant

Shakespeare's tragic love story Romeo and Juliet will be converted into a moving performance by The Royal Ballet.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kenneth MacMillan's 20th century balletic reworking will give an added dimension to the tale of star-crossed lovers.

It is being staged at the Royal Opera House in London's Covent Garden and screened by Odeon cinemas across the country next week.

The story of the ill-fated love of Romeo and Juliet is known across the world.

The pair came from feuding families and their forbidden love was too great for either to ignore.

However, the course of true love never did run smooth, as Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream teaches us, and it proves true in Romeo and Juliet.

The ballet will be screened at the Weston Odeon on June 11 at 7.15pm.

The Mercury has teamed up with Odeon to offer three lucky readers a pair of tickets to see the film.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question at the bottom of the page by 10am on Thursday.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant and Odeon about the prize on offer.

Usual competition rules apply, the editor's decision is final.

Competition entry