Win tickets to see Tom Gates Live at the Hippodrome

PUBLISHED: 15:00 08 February 2019

The cast of Tom Gates Live, which is showing at the Bristol Hippodrome.

The cast of Tom Gates Live, which is showing at the Bristol Hippodrome.

Archant

The hilarious musings of Tom Gates will be brought to life in a stage show based on Liz Pichon’s best-selling books.

Tom Gates has captured the minds of thousands of schoolchildren as he doodles and experiments his way through school and family life.

The producers behind Gangsta Granny and the Horrible Histories stage shows have teamed up with acclaimed author and illustrator Liz Pichon to create a brand new story for the stage.

The show is coming to the Bristol Hippodrome from February 20-23 and fans will be able to catch up with all the schoolboy’s latest antics.

Audiences will be able to see all their favourite characters from the stories including Tom’s best friends Derek and Norman and their band Dogzombies.

The show follows Tom as he tries to keep out of trouble, but things go increasingly wrong for him at home and at school.

Tom’s mum, dad and ‘grumpy’ sister Delia are constantly making life difficult for him at home, while his grandparents – The Fossils – announce a big surprise.

In class, the irritating Marcus Meldew does his best to disrupt things under the watchful eye of Mr Fullerman.

There have been 14 books in the series published so far, which have been a huge hit with children aged five to 12.

Pichon’s quirky illustrations add to the charm and comedy of the stories and the stage show will enable fans to enjoy even more adventures with their favourite protagonist.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Hippodrome to give readers the chance to win one family ticket – for four people – to the show on February 20 at 7pm.

