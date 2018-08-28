Advanced search

WIN: Tickets to see Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs at Weston’s Playhouse Theatre

PUBLISHED: 17:05 14 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:05 14 December 2018

The stars of The Playhouse's panto. Picture: Jeremy Long

Pantomime season is in full swing as Snow White arrives at Weston’s Playhouse Theatre.

Actress, model and panto veteran Linda Lusardi and former The Voice contestant Lucy Kane will star in show as the Wicked Queen and Snow White respectively.

The classic tale of Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs will follow the princess attempt to defeat the Wicked Queen with the help of some unlikely friends on the way.

The show’s dame will be played by Richard Alan while writer and director Mike Goble returns from his role as Wishy Washy in Aladdin last year to become Muddles.

Join the team at the Playhouse Theatre for a magical tale where love will prevail this Christmas.

Parkwood Theatres regional general manager, Mark Thompson said: “The show has been produced by the management team of the venue directly which has allowed us to ensure there are parts of the story which really do connect with local life in Weston.

“The annual pantomime belongs to the community and is the perfect way to end the year as a family and also as a community.

“The set is magical, the cast is truly very talented, the costumes are spectacular and there is even a modern twist on the traditional ghost gag scene which is sure to make everyone jump right out of there seats.”

The theatre, in High Street, will show Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs from today (Thursday) to January 5 at varying times.

Tickets, priced £18-24.50, are available from www.theplayhouse.co.uk or from 01934 645544.

The Mercury has once again teamed up with The Playhouse to offer four lucky readers a family ticket to see the show.

The competition will close at 10am on Wednesday.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this competition you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the theatre regarding the prize.

