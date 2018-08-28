Competition; Win tickets to see The Elvis Years

the Elvis Years will be in Weston on March 1 Picture: Tom Leentjes Tom Leentjes

Prepare to hail to the King, as The Elvis Years comes to Weston.

Two lucky readers could be heading to the musical spectacular courtesy of The Playhouse.

The outstanding musical production brings to the stage the incredible and compelling story of the king of rock and roll – Elvis Presley.

Mario Kombou (Jailhouse Rock, West End) stars as the man himself.

He is accompanied by an all-star house band and award-winning singers, for a journey through more than 50 golden greats that span the Kings three decade career, before his death at his home in Graceland in 1977.

The Elvis years tracks the three ages of Elvis, from the early Sun Records days, to his majestic sell-out residency in Las Vegas, as well as his time in The Jordanaires, his years in the army.

It also features authentic re-creations of sets from his Hollywood movies and the stunning 1968 television special.

Complete with nostalgic film footage, and 12 costume changes, the two-hour production includes classic hits such as That’s Alright Mama, Suspicious Minds, It’s Now or Never, Heartbreak Hotel, Blue Suede Shoes, Hound Dog, Love Me Tender, If I Can Dream and many more besides.

The Elvis Years will be at the Playhouse Theatre in High Street on March 1 at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £25, are available to buy on 01934 645544 or online at www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/playhouse-theatre

