Win tickets to The Red Shoes at Bristol Hippodrome in March

Bristol Hippodrome will host The Red Shoes production in March. Picture: New Adventures New Adventures

Matthew Bourne's double Olivier award-winning musical The Red Shoes will be performed at Bristol Hippodrome next month.

Theatre company New Adventures will put on a show about a girl's dream to become the greatest ballerina in the world, who is conflicted between two men who ignite her passion for dance.

Actors Ashley Shaw and Cordelia Braithwaites will play ballerina Victoria Page, and her love interests, Boris Lermontov and Julian Craster, will be performed by Ben Brown and Andrew Monaghan respectively.

New Adventures will showcase more than 200 performances of The Red Shoes across 21 theatres in the UK until June.

The show premiered in 2016 across the UK and America, and Matthew Bourne's adaptation of the 1948 film, of the same name, returned to theatres in 2019.

The Red Shoes will be orchestrated by Terry Davies and played by the New Adventures orchestra, with designs by Lez Brotherston and lighting by Paule Constable.

Paul Groothuis will control sound and Duncan McLean leads projection design.

The Red Shoes will be performed at Bristol Hippodrome, in Saint Augustines Parade, from March 3-7.

Matinee performances will be held Thursday and Saturday at 2.30pm and evening shows start at 7.30pm from Tuesday through to Saturday.

Tickets, priced from £13, are available at www.atgtickets.com.

