Win

Win tickets to see The Story Of Guitar Heroes at Weston's Playhouse

Guitar Heroes will take to The Playhouse stage. Archant

A show based around guitar heroes Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Brian May and others will be performed at a Weston venue next month, and the Mercury is giving readers a chance to win tickets to see the show.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Story of Guitar Heroes will recreate the sound and ambiance of guitar legends from different musical genres, including those from pop to rock.

The show is fronted by Phil Walker, who is backed by fellow guitarists Toby James, Lee Williams and Allan Varnfield, who will use more than 20 guitars on stage while screening film to create a 'larger-than-life event'.

The performance will take audiences through a documentary of major milestones in history - from the 1950s through to creative and inspirational modern guitar players of today.

Of those, the theatre show is based upon Slash, who was the American and British guitarist for Guns N' Roses.

The American hard-rock band formed in 1985, and their debut album, Appetite for Destruction (1987), reached Number One on the Billboard 200 just a year after its release.

The album eventually went on to sell around 30 million copies worldwide.

English multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Hank Marvin is also included in the documentary, who is know for his role as lead guitarist for rock band Shadows.

The theatre show will be performed at Weston's Playhouse, in High Street, on July 23 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £22.50, are available fat www.theplayhouse.co.uk or ring the box office on 01934 645544.

The Mercury has teamed up with Weston Playhouse to offer people two pairs of tickets each to the show this month.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below by 10am on Thursday.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.

Competition entry