Win

Win tickets to Giselle ballet

The Vienna Festival Ballet is performing Giselle at The Playhouse. Archant

A ballet about the redemptive power of true love is set to move audiences at The Playhouse in Weston.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Vienna Festival Ballet is performing Giselle at the High Street venue on April 11 at 7.30pm.

Giselle is a young peasant girl in love with the handsome Duke Albrecht who has told her he is a humble villager called Loys.

Her discovery of his true identity has devastating consequences – driving the heartbroken Giselle to madness and death.

By Giselle’s grave, vengeful spirits of abandoned brides – led by Queen Myrtha – force men to dance to their death and the ghosts try to lure Albrecht to a ghastly end.

Giselle cannot bear to see her true love consigned to such a fate, so she returns as a ghost to save him.

At dawn, Queen Myrtha loses her power and the spirits flee, leaving Giselle and Albrecht to say a final farewell.

The ballet features music by Adolphe Adam – one of the 19th century’s best composers – and choreography by the late Nicholas Beriosoff.

Vienna Festival Ballet’s traditional staging of this 1841 masterpiece moves from the sunny optimism of Giselle’s village life to an ethereal world of mystery and menace.

The classic ballet boasts a heartbreaking story and exquisite choreography.

Tickets for the show are priced at £18-23 and can be booked on 01934 645544 or at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

* The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to give readers the chance to win two pairs of tickets to Giselle.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the question below by 10am on March 14.

By entering the competition, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the Playhouse about it.

Usual Archant competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

Competition entry