WIN: Tickets to see WODS show Evita at the Blakehay Theatre

WODS will perform Evita at the Blakehay.Picture: Russell Scott Archant

An amateur dramatics group from Worle is gearing up to perform its autumn show, and Mercury readers could win tickets to the action.

Worle Operatic and Dramatic Society (WODS) will perform Evita at Weston's Blakehay Theatre, in Wadham Street, from October 30 to November 2 at 7.30pm, with an additional matinee performance on November 2 at 2.30pm.

Based on Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's musical, Evita chronicles the life of Eva Peron from her humble beginnings to the glitzy heights of leading Argentina through revolution and beyond.

The show is packed with hit songs including Oh What A Circus, Another Suitcase In Another Hall and Don't Cry For Me Argentina.

WODS have also performed The Twelfth Night and Guys And Dolls this year.

Taking on the role of Evita is Natasha Green and Blair Ruddick will once again direct the show.

Blair told the Mercury: "Watching Natasha in rehearsals is beyond exciting, knowing where we are now and where we are going, the audiences are in for a once-in-a-life time treat - it truly is going to be spectacular and heart-breaking all at the same time.

"This will be the first time this show has been performed in Weston so we wanted to not only push ourselves as a society but we wanted to push every aspect of this show, from costumes and choreography, to venue and staging. The Blakehay won't know what's hit it."

Tickets, priced £17-18, are available on 01934 645493 or online.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Blakehay to offer two readers a pair of tickets to the opening night of the show on October 30.

Competition entry