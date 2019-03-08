Next show for WODS confirmed

WODS will perform Evita at the Blakehay.Picture: Russell Scott Archant

An amateur dramatics group has announced its autumn show.

Worle Operatic and Dramatic Society (WODS) will perform Evita at Weston's Blakehay Theatre, in Wadham Street, from October 30 to November 2 at 7.30pm, with an additional matinee performance on November 2 at 2.30pm.

Based on Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's musical, Evita chronicles the life of Eva Peron from her humble beginnings to the glitzy heights of leading Argentina through revolution and beyond.

The show is packed with hit songs including Oh What A Circus, Another Suitcase In Another Hall and Don't Cry For Me Argentina.

WODS have also performed The Twelfth Night and Guys And Dolls this year.

Natasha Green will take on the title role.

Tickets, priced £17-18, are available on 01934 645493 or online at www.worleoperatic.co.uk/tickets