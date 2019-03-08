WIN: Tickets to WODS' summer musical extravaganza

Worle Operatic and Dramatic Society will perform at the Playhouse.

An amateur dramatics group will perform a medley of hit songs from the world of musical theatre, and Mercury readers could win tickets to the show.

Worle Operatic and Dramatic Society's (WODS) Musical Theatre Company will perform One Day Only, a musical extravaganza with two shows at the Playhouse, in High Street, on August 25 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Audiences will be toe-tapping and dancing in the aisles as the group performs a veritable smorgasbord of songs from the world of musical theatre including We Will Rock You, Matilda, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Oliver, all accompanied by a live orchestra.

Performers will also be joined on stage by their junior group, Spectrum Musical Theatre.

This is a long-realised dream for the society as it gives them the chance to sing songs from musicals not available as a full production.

Director Blair Ruddick is looking forward to make a return to Weston's biggest theatre later this month

He said: "It's been non-stop this year.

"We've already done a show at The Playhouse in 2019, so to be getting ready to go back again so soon is an absolute thrill.

"There is something for everyone in this production. If you love musicals you will love this show.

"We will be revisiting some of our favourite past musicals and have more than 30 songs in our set list at the moment.

"It's going to be epic."

WODS have also performed The Twelfth Night and Guys And Dolls this year.

Tickets for the two shows, priced £10-11.50 with a family ticket for two adults and two children costing £35, are available at www.playhouse.co.uk or from the box office on 01934 645544.

The Mercury has teamed up with WODS to offer two readers a pair of tickets to either the matinee or evening show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on August 8.

