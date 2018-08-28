Sword In The Stone to be staged next week

Yatton Panto group dress rehearsal for 'Sword In The Stone'. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Tickets are selling fast ahead of a pantomime next week.

Yatton Pantomime Group members will be treading the boards at the village hall as they put on Sword In The Stone.

Rehearsals have been taking place in recent weeks ahead of the first performance on Wednesday at 6.30pm, with the second at the same time the following day.

Another show will be held at the hall, in The Causeway, at 7.30pm on Friday.

And to finish the run off, there will be performances at 2pm and 7.30pm on February 2.

The tickets for the final day are almost sold out.

Tickets, priced £4-6, are available by emailing simonfoley@me.com

