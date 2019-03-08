Advanced search

5 things to do this weekend: family fun day and flower show

PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 August 2019

Cup winner Alan Little.

Archant

The dust is only just settling on a wonderful sunny bank holiday, but there are plenty of events to enjoy this weekend too.

With August turning into September, it will soon be autumn, but there is definitely a summer feel to the events taking place at the end of the week.

* A family fun day will be held in Weston on Saturday.

Somerset Legion House will open its doors to visitors from 11am-4pm.

A wealth of fun activities are planned, including a barbecue, games and a bar.

Disco Steve will also keep the crowd entertained.

* Flowers will take centre stage at Hutton's summer show this weekend.

Hutton Horticultural Society members will be showing the fruit of the labours on Saturday afternoon.

All sorts of colourful creations will be on show, with classes including crafts, floral displays and baked cakes set to be held.

Exhibits will fill St Mary's Field, in St Mary's Road, and the show will be open to visitors at 2pm.

Entry to the show will be free throughout the afternoon.

* Wrington's annual summer show will be held on Saturday.

It will take place at the memorial hall, in Silver Street, at 2.30pm.

* The Grand Pier will hold a sensory hour on Sunday morning.

The Weston seafront attraction will reduce lighting and keep sounds to a minimum from 10-11am, to allow people who struggle to cope with the vibrancy of the pier otherwise.

* It will be a busy weekend in Hutton, with a concert due to be held on Sunday.

The Royal Air Force Association Band will perform at St Mary's Field, in St Mary's Road, at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £7-42, can be bought from the parish council and village hall.

Attending an event this weekend? Remember to upload your photographs to weston.iwitness24.co.uk for you chance to appear in the paper.

