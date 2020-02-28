Five things to do this weekend: Weston Literary Festival is back

High-flying action returns to Weston. Picture: CSF Archant

We have put together a list of events which you can partake in this weekend.

From food, volunteering and a festival, there is something for everyone.

*The third annual Weston Literary Festival starts this Saturday.

The programme kicks off with a three-hour script writing workshop at the museum, in Burlington Street, with Mark Breckon, at 2pm.

The workshop will cover character development, writing dialogue as well as dramatic conflict.

Mark has written for television and radio shows including The Cupboard Beneath the Stairs (BBC 7/Radio 4 Extra) and co-wrote a musical version of Dickens's Great Expectations.

For more information on the festival which runs until March 6, visit www.facebook.com/westonlitfest

*CSF Professional Wrestling will be taking place at the Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, in Hutton Moor Rd, on Saturday, at 6pm.

The hard-hitting show features a 16-foot-high steel cage match.

Crowds can expect to see wrestlers such as The Lion Kid, White Tiger, Mr Kennedy and Eddie Ryan, live.

Tickets, priced £12 are available to purchase from www.bit.ly/CSFWSM

*The Weston Collective is hosting their first food event in the Sovereign Centre this Saturday from 8.30am.

The event includes 14 independent local producers from cakes to coffee, fish to pork, gin to cider.

Businesses such as Giulio's Italian, Nutts Scotch Eggs and The Food Den will be present on the day.

For more information about the event, visit www.facebook.com/TheWsMCollective

*The Music Makers will be performing twice in one day at Blakehay Theatre, in Wadham Street, on Saturday.

The first show, which is on at 2.30pm, will include classical jazz, vocals and pop numbers on piano keyboard brass/woodwind/drums.

The evening show at 7.30pm, described as a 'sparkling winter bonanza of performances from the talented academy students' features classical jazz, folk and rock songs.

Tickets, priced £8 can be purchased online at www. Bit.ly/2TnBfzk

*The rewilding programme will see the last of the 5,000 trees planted this weekend.

211 trees will be planted at Lynch Farm Park on Saturday at 9.30am.

104 trees are to be planted in Worle, Silverberry Road, on Saturday at 2pm.

215 trees will be planted in Locking Road on Sunday at 2pm.

