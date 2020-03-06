Five things to do this weekend in Weston

We have compiled a list of events which you can attend this weekend in and around Weston.

With a mix of indoor and outdoor activities, there is something for everyone.

*To kick off your weekend, the Wrington Beer Festival will be on tonight (Friday) from 7pm and it will end at 11pm tomorrow (Saturday).

The event taking place at Wrington Memorial Hall And Catering Facility, in Silver Street, will be showcasing a range of ciders and beers.

Tickets are priced £6-10 can be purchased from www.bit.ly/39zB7E8

*The sea cadets are hosting a fun bingo night on Saturday from 7pm.

There are plenty of prizes to be won on the night for £1 per bingo book and refreshments will also be available.

*On Saturday, The Playhouse, in High Street, will be hosting An Evening With Brian Blessed from 7.30pm.

The night will involve the larger than life comedian, actor and writer sharing anecdotes from his acting career with tales of his adventuring.

Blessed has a career that spans more than 50 years. His show credits includes Peppa Pig, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and even a voice download on TomTom's sat nav system.

Tickets, priced £29 can be purchased at www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

*A spring craft fair will be taking place at the museum, in Burlington Street, on Sunday from 10am-4pm.

There will be a range of stalls with crafts including potential gifts for Mother's Day and Easter.

Businesses like Gayle's Glasses, Bamboo Bandit Portraits and NYR Organic will be present on the day.

For more information, visit www.westonmuseum.org/events

*And lastly, The Stable Creative Hub, in Wadham Street, is to host a mental health meet-up on Sunday at 9pm.

For more information about the meet up, visit www.bit.ly/2W0HNqX