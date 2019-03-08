Five things to do this weekend: The annual bin race

The Weston Biffa team at the National Refuse Championships last summer. Jeremy Long / JCL PHOTOGRAPHY / JCLPhoto

With no rain forecasted over the weekend, there is a range of activities which you can get involved in both indoors and outdoors.

Despite the lack of sun compared to last year, there is still a lot you can do to make sure you have a worthwhile summer.

n There is an opportunity to support l bin men and women at the annual bin race which is coming to Weston seafront along Marine Parade on Saturday.

The National Refuse Championship will be starting at 9am.

This family event is open to members of the public to come and spectate.

Rides will be available for young children.

There will be a raffle on the day which will include a prize of a hot air balloon ride for two people.

Money raised will go towards the Alzheimer's Society.

*If bin racing is not for you, then try the new art exhibition called Bearing Fruits by the Milestone Trust which will be held in the museum on Burlington Street starting on Saturday until June 21 from 10am-5pm.

The free exhibition will showcase the work of people with mental health needs who have been taking part in the Art For Wellbeing workshops run by the trust.

*A fundraising event will be held at The Blakehay Theatre on Saturday from 10am to noon to raise funds for studio equipment.

*Music fans, there is something for you too.

The A Handful of Songs concert will be held this Saturday starting at noon at All Saints Church, in All Saints Road.

A mix of songs from the peaceful entertaining is promised to the concertgoers.

Tickets, priced £10, include a light lunch and a free glass of wine.

*And finally, The Burtle Silver Band will be performing live music at Grove Park bandstand this Sunday at 2.30pm-5pm.

Free music is being offered at the heart of the park throughout this summer.