Advanced search

Five thing to do this weekend: Air festival and concerts

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 June 2019

The infamous red arrows at Weston Air Festival last year.

The infamous red arrows at Weston Air Festival last year.

Archant

There is always something to do in Weston but this promises to be one of the best of the year.

Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend take the headlines but there is plenty to enjoy.

* There will be a jigsaw exhibition held at the museum, in Burlington Street, until July 3.

More than 200 puzzles will completely take over one of the exhibition rooms.

The free event will start from 10am-5pm and all proceeds will be donated to the RNLI.

* On Weston's seafront, in Marine Parade, the Air Festival and Armed Forces weekend will be taking place on both Saturday and Sunday.

There will be a mix of space aerobic displays and the armed forces celebrations during the free event.

MORE: Line-up and timetable for air festival revealed.

During both days there will be plenty of entertainment for the whole family including stalls, a fairground and activities.

The famous Red Arrows will also be performing an all new 2019 display routine during the festival.

* The Weston Light Orchestra will perform a concert on Saturday evening at the museum, in Burlington Street, at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £7.50 are available online at www.westonmuseum.org/events.

The orchestra will be celebrating their 100th anniversary in 2020.

* The Errors will sing in The Brit Bar, in High Street on Saturday at 8pm.

* For the perfect Sunday family day, a charity reggae and SKA fun day will be held at the Golden Lion, in High Street, Worle, to raise money for Ready Steady Go nursery, on Sunday at 4pm.

There will be live music from children entertainer Joe Malik as Joey Reggae.

Activities such as face-painting will be available, a race night and a raffle will take place.

The nursery's roof collapsed after being struck by lightning on June 7.

The business owners, Tara Maher and Sam Filer have had to find a new location for the day care nursery as they wait to hear about the future of their business.

A GoFundMe page to raise cash has also been set up, at www.gofundme.com/nursery-hit-by-lighting

Most Read

REVEALED: Full schedule for Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend 2019

Weston Air Festival 2018 Red Arrows

Driver arrested and children taken to hospital after car chase leads to pub crash

The Volkswagen crashed into a wall outside The Plough in Congresbury. Picture: Nathan Aylett

Customers hit by stones and splashed by water due to town centre pot hole

George Lati and Jules assistant manager of the Break charity shop. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

SPORTING MEMORIES: 25 amazing photos of sport in Weston from years gone by

Wildcats ; Wildcats Netball Team with their Captain Sarah Becket receiving a trophy from Karen Drake Weston and District Netball League Chairman. 4-10-00 Q10-60-00-14 MA

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

REVEALED: Full schedule for Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend 2019

Weston Air Festival 2018 Red Arrows

Driver arrested and children taken to hospital after car chase leads to pub crash

The Volkswagen crashed into a wall outside The Plough in Congresbury. Picture: Nathan Aylett

Customers hit by stones and splashed by water due to town centre pot hole

George Lati and Jules assistant manager of the Break charity shop. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

SPORTING MEMORIES: 25 amazing photos of sport in Weston from years gone by

Wildcats ; Wildcats Netball Team with their Captain Sarah Becket receiving a trophy from Karen Drake Weston and District Netball League Chairman. 4-10-00 Q10-60-00-14 MA

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Scott Bartlett hails ‘massive coup’ as Scott Laird signs for Weston

Scott Laird scores for Preston against Manchester United at Deepdale. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

Congresbury toast 175 years of village cricket with Old School Rooms book launch

Front Cover of Congresbury Cricket Club by Clive Burlton

Harris delighted to help out with maiden half-century for Weston as team wins again

Scott Harris in action for Weston during their win over Taunton Deane

Worlebury Golf Club leads by example in successful Captain’s Day charity event

Worlebury past Captains travelled to Wells Golf Club for their traditional annual triangular match

Weston’s Will Burns recovers from ‘complete madness’ to secure podium spot at Croft

Will Burns on his way to a podium finish in North Yorkshire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists