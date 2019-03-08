Advanced search

Five things to do: Music, cars and bargain hunting across the town

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 October 2019

The band will be performing next month at the Playhouse

Cosmic Exposure

There is a good variety to the events happening in Weston this weekend.

There are events for everyone to enjoy from cars, bargains and live music which you can attend without overspending.

n If you are looking for a free event then look no more.

Head on down to Grove Park, in High Street, where they will be hosting a two-day classic car show.

The free event will showcase a wide range of vintage to modern cards from 10am-5pm on Saturday.

n If you have started to buy presents for your loved ones but they are difficult to shop for.

Why not head down to the autumn bazaar taking place on Saturday at St Saviours Church Hall, in Locking Road.

There will be cakes, bags, jewellery shoes and much more on offer.

Make sure you head on down at 10.30am-12.30pm for a bargain.

n If you are looking for somewhere to spend with your friends, there will be a quiz night at St Pauls Church, in Walliscote Road on Saturday.

Teams of four are welcome to play and they will be in a chance of winning prizes and a raffle too.

Entry, priced £2.50 per person are available by contacting 01934 613259 or emailing office@st-pauls-weston.org.uk

n If these events do not interest you why not spend the evening at The Playhouse, in High Street?

On Sunday there will be a Bowie tribute act performing his David Bowie hits such as from Rebel Rebel, China Girl, Ashes To Ashes and Life On Mars. from 7.30pm on Sunday.

The show does not try to replace Bowie or his work but it simply celebrates the life of the legend.

Tickets, priced £24 are available at www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

n Lastly, if you would like to try something different to end your weekend.

There is a dance class which is held at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, in Hutton Moor Road on Sunday.

The social club which runs from 7.30pm-10.30pm welcomes people of all dancing abilities to come along.

Admission costs £5 per person.

For more information, contact Marjorie on 01934 518529 or 07496 554248

For a full list of events taking place across Somerset this week - and over the coming weeks - pick up a copy of tomorrow's (Thursday's) Mercury.

