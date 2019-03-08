Five things to do: Carnival, church conferences and comedy shows

If you are looking for activities to keep you entertained this weekend, we have put together a list of events around Weston.

There is plenty for all the family, with carnival and fireworks to comedy nights and crafts.

n The carnival is back in Weston on Friday.

The procession, which starts in Locking Road, at 7.15pm is celebrating its 50-year anniversary.

The well-decorated and illuminated carts will make their way through the town in a bid to raise funds for local charities.

n The eco-church will host a conference on Saturday from 9.30am-3.30pm, at Christ Church, in Montpelier.

Speeches will be given on the theology of caring for creation and on climate change and the environmental challenges.

The event is free, but attendees are encouraged to book their place for the conference, visit www.ecochurchsouthwest.org.uk

n The Grand Pier, in Marine Parade, is holding a fireworks night on Saturday.

The event, which starts at 6.30pm, is supporting Weston Hospicecare.

Tickets are priced £9.50 and include unlimited access to rides and entry.

Log on to www.grandpier.co.uk to book.

Parking will be available at the Beach Lawns.

n Comedians and hosts of the number one parenting podcast in the country will be at the Tropicana, in Marine Parade.

The Scummy Mummies, Ellie Gibson and Helen Thorn, will host a live show talking about the scummier side of parenting, on Saturday at 8pm.

The pair celebrates the scummier side of parenting from drinking wine at teatime to hiding from the PTA.

Tickets, priced £17, are available to purchase at www.tropicanaweston.co.uk

n The craft workshops are back at Weston Museum, in Burlington Street, on Sunday.

The session which starts at 2.30pm will focus on pixel-making.

Tickets, priced £5 are available to purchase from www.westonmuseum.co.uk

The next workshop focusing on ceramic painting will be on December 8.

For a full list of events in the coming weeks, pick up a copy of tomorrow's (Thursday) Weston Mercury.