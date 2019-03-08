Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Five things to do: Carnival, church conferences and comedy shows

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 08 November 2019

Yee Ha, Hillview JCC.

Yee Ha, Hillview JCC.

Archant

If you are looking for activities to keep you entertained this weekend, we have put together a list of events around Weston.

Beautiful Creatures, Harlequin CC.Beautiful Creatures, Harlequin CC.

There is plenty for all the family, with carnival and fireworks to comedy nights and crafts.

n The carnival is back in Weston on Friday.

The procession, which starts in Locking Road, at 7.15pm is celebrating its 50-year anniversary.

The well-decorated and illuminated carts will make their way through the town in a bid to raise funds for local charities.

Yee Ha, Hillview JCC.Yee Ha, Hillview JCC.

n The eco-church will host a conference on Saturday from 9.30am-3.30pm, at Christ Church, in Montpelier.

Speeches will be given on the theology of caring for creation and on climate change and the environmental challenges.

The event is free, but attendees are encouraged to book their place for the conference, visit www.ecochurchsouthwest.org.uk

n The Grand Pier, in Marine Parade, is holding a fireworks night on Saturday.

The event, which starts at 6.30pm, is supporting Weston Hospicecare.

Tickets are priced £9.50 and include unlimited access to rides and entry.

Log on to www.grandpier.co.uk to book.

Parking will be available at the Beach Lawns.

n Comedians and hosts of the number one parenting podcast in the country will be at the Tropicana, in Marine Parade.

The Scummy Mummies, Ellie Gibson and Helen Thorn, will host a live show talking about the scummier side of parenting, on Saturday at 8pm.

The pair celebrates the scummier side of parenting from drinking wine at teatime to hiding from the PTA.

Tickets, priced £17, are available to purchase at www.tropicanaweston.co.uk

n The craft workshops are back at Weston Museum, in Burlington Street, on Sunday.

The session which starts at 2.30pm will focus on pixel-making.

Tickets, priced £5 are available to purchase from www.westonmuseum.co.uk

The next workshop focusing on ceramic painting will be on December 8.

For a full list of events in the coming weeks, pick up a copy of tomorrow's (Thursday) Weston Mercury.

Most Read

Banwell bypass finally gets green light as council receives £97m in Government funding

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

New pub and kitchen opens in Weston town centre

Opening of the Fork 'n' Ale pub, Rich Frost, Sean Cummings, Andy Bidmead and Dave Turner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man seriously injured after collision in Weston

The pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision.

Free parking at two Weston car parks in run up to Christmas

Parking fines will not be dished out in North Somerset or Sedgemoor car parks at weekends in the run up to Christmas. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Childminder denies assaulting girl in her care

Bristol Crown Court

Most Read

Banwell bypass finally gets green light as council receives £97m in Government funding

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

New pub and kitchen opens in Weston town centre

Opening of the Fork 'n' Ale pub, Rich Frost, Sean Cummings, Andy Bidmead and Dave Turner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man seriously injured after collision in Weston

The pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision.

Free parking at two Weston car parks in run up to Christmas

Parking fines will not be dished out in North Somerset or Sedgemoor car parks at weekends in the run up to Christmas. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Childminder denies assaulting girl in her care

Bristol Crown Court

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston quintet lead South West England to title glory at National Championships

South West England celebrate winning the National Championships in Birmingham.

‘Resident fun pass’ for Westonians could offer discounts to town’s top attractions

Cllr Mike Bell outside the Water Park on the sea front. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Win tickets to watch American war film Midway at Weston-super-Mare Odeon Cinema

Midway will be screened at Westons Odeon from tomorrow (Friday).Picture: IMDb

Five things to do: Carnival, church conferences and comedy shows

Yee Ha, Hillview JCC.

Appeal for witnesses after pedestrian seriously injured in collision

The pedestrian suffered serious head and leg injuries.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists