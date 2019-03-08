Five things to do this weekend: Create art, join tours and enjoy a dining experience

Now the school summer holidays are over, finding things to do on a weekend can be challenging however, there is always something to do in Weston.

We have picked out five things in which you can get involved in, from fundraising to museum visits.

*The Grand Pier, there will be a Faulty Towers dining experience on Friday night.

The event has been described as an outrageously funny night out, recreating the hilarious BBC sitcom from Fawlty Towers.

More than half of the two-hour show is improvised so diners will not be able to predict what will come next.

There will be a three-course meal and plenty of entertainment for sure.

The event will run from 7pm-9pm.

Tickets, priced £50, are available at www.grandpier.co.uk

*On Saturday, a fundraising event for Birnbeck Pier will be held at Boulevard United Reformed Hall, in Waterloo Street.

The event which will be running from 10am-3pm will have various stalls, a tombola and treats to offer attendees.

*Have you ever wanted to tour behind the scenes at the Playhouse?

Friends of the Playhouse will be giving guided tours of the entertainment venue, in Weston High Street, on Saturday, from 11am-3pm.

*If you are feeling creative, why not head down to Weston Museum, in Burlington Street, where a craft class will be taking place.

This week attendees will learn to make earrings, bookmarks and keyrings.

Sessions will be held at 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm and 3.30pm.

Tickets, priced £5, are available at www.westonmuseum.org/events

*Lastly, music lovers are in for a treat as there will be a jazz and blues show on at the Playhouse, in High Street, on Sunday at 7.30pm.

The Five Star Swing Big Band which has played on BBC's Children in Need and the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, will grace the theatre with songs from incredible musicians such as Glenn Miller, Sinatra, Basie and Ella Fitzgerald.

Tickets, priced £17-19 can be purchased at www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

For a full list of events happening, pick up a copy of tomorrow's (Thursday) Weston Mercury.