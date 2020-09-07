Advanced search

Tickets go on sale for Wells Festival of Literature

PUBLISHED: 16:00 07 September 2020

Glastonbury Festival founder, Michael Eavis, will be at the Wells Festival of Literature.Picture: Wells Festival of Literature

Wells Festival of Literature

More than 30 ‘outstanding’ speakers are lined-up for the Wells Festival of Literature 2020 and tickets go on sale to the general public today (Monday).

The event is due to take place in October.

Volunteer organisers made a unanimous decision in August to ensure the literary festival goes ahead this autumn.

Due to the festival’s commitment to adhere to strict social distancing measures and to protect the planet from the affects of climate change, events will also be live-streamed online for free.

Donations will be ‘truly welcomed’ from people watching online, which will help fund the event’s education projects at local state schools.

More 30 writers and thinkers are due to take part, including poets, politicians, scientists, novelists, environmentalists, philosophers, historians, film makers and cooks.

Famous faces including Glastonbury Festival founder, Michael Eavis, poet Simon Armitage, radio presenter Jeremy Vine and philosopher AC Grayling and will be at the event.

As well as this, the festival will feature talks from journalists Rachel Johnson and Tom Bradbury, campaigner Gina Miller, actor Olivia Williams plus many more.

New to this year’s festival, organisers have collaborated with the Somerset Wildlife Trust to host a special event on October 18, which chimes in with the festival’s ethos to support sustainability of the planet.

Speakers part of the initiative include nature historian Stephen Moss, ‘birdgirl’ Dr Mya-Rose Craig, who is youngest recipient of an honorary doctorate at the age of 17, and expert garden blogger Alice Vincent, who will reveal how their passion for nature drives their lives.

The festival will hold its traditional audience gathering of up to 100 people at Cedars Hall, in Wells, as well as hosting its live-streaming service.

The venue will be regularly cleaned, people will be required to social distance and wear face masks. A seating algorithm will also allow groups to sit together.

Organisers say lunches cannot happen and discussions continue around the practicalities of refreshments, as well as having a pop-up shop at Waterstones.

The festival will take place from October 16-24 at Cedars Hall at various times.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.wellsfestivalofliterature.org.uk/

