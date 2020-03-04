Advanced search

Top of the Gorge Festival returns this summer

PUBLISHED: 09:00 07 March 2020

Top Of The Gorge Festival. Picture: National Trust/OIiver Edwards

Top Of The Gorge Festival. Picture: National Trust/OIiver Edwards

National Trust/OIiver Edwards

The National Trust will host its Top of the Gorge Festival this summer.

Top Of The Gorge Festival. Picture: National Trust/OIiver EdwardsTop Of The Gorge Festival. Picture: National Trust/OIiver Edwards

Families can take part in a carnival of outdoor activities, listen to live music and enjoy tasty food and drink from the district.

Adventure-seekers can take part in trail-running, archery, food foraging and more at the two-day extravaganza.

Solo artists and bands including Tamsin Quin, The Leylines and Brother Sea will host sets, and people can set up camp and stargaze at the festival.

Attendees can also take on a 43-mile cycling trail and explore the Mendip Hills, which is in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Top Of The Gorge Festival. Picture: National Trust/OIiver EdwardsTop Of The Gorge Festival. Picture: National Trust/OIiver Edwards

Speakers include traveller Anna McNuff, climber Hazel Findlay and cyclist Juliet Elliott, who will give insightful talks at the event.

The Top of the Gorge Festival will take place at Cheddar Gorge on June 12, 13 and 14.

For more information, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/topofthegorge









Topic Tags:

Most Read

Public urged to take precautions due to coronavirus outbreak

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

New hotel to open in Weston

An artist's impression of the hotel. Picture: Zeal Hotels

Boy hit by bus outside school

The incident occured in Queensway. Picture: Google

Weston man contracts life-threatening condition after 160 failed calls to surgery

Nick Short rang Graham Road Surgery 160 times for advice after catching an infection.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Appeal: Men demanded lone jogger get in car

Police are appealling for information after an incident in Yatton.

Most Read

Public urged to take precautions due to coronavirus outbreak

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

New hotel to open in Weston

An artist's impression of the hotel. Picture: Zeal Hotels

Boy hit by bus outside school

The incident occured in Queensway. Picture: Google

Weston man contracts life-threatening condition after 160 failed calls to surgery

Nick Short rang Graham Road Surgery 160 times for advice after catching an infection.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Appeal: Men demanded lone jogger get in car

Police are appealling for information after an incident in Yatton.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Long, wet winter of woe for our golfers as Storms batter Somerset and beyond

The view at Brean Golf Club on another soggy Saturday

Top of the Gorge Festival returns this summer

Top Of The Gorge Festival. Picture: National Trust/OIiver Edwards

Frustrated Weston determined to do well at Tiverton – Laird

Scott Laird in action for Weston during thier last league encounter at Dorchester Town. (Picture: Will.T.Photography).

Weston chairman Land says he couldn’t have expected the club’s success this year

Weston have three games in hand over Barnstaple and Oakhampton. (Picture: Josh Thomas).

Weston coach Bartlett left disappointed with Blackfield & Langley postponement

Weston in action during their last league game at Dorchester Town. (Picture: Will.T.Photography).
Drive 24