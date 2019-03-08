Advanced search

Broadcasters and authors to perform at Wells Festival Of Literature

PUBLISHED: 15:00 01 October 2019

Patrick Gale.Picture: Wells Festival Of Literature

Patrick Gale.Picture: Wells Festival Of Literature

Wells Festival Of Literature

Poets and writers from Roger McGough to Chris Patten will perform at Wells Festival Of Literature later this month.

Tracey Thorn.Picture: Wells Festival Of Literature

Popular names signed-up include TV presenter Kate Humble, professor Vernon Bogdanor and university chancellor Melvyn Bragg, who will give talks at the popular eight-day event.

Topics from love affairs, fake news and the 'turmoil of the 1960s' will be discussed, as well as authors exploring neuroscience, politics, travel, philosophy and life in 2019.

The festival runs as a registered charity and offers a range of talks, literary lunches and writing competition results every year in October, and is organised by volunteers in the city.

Historians, entertainers, scientists and novelists are set to headline the event, as well as a mixture of famous names and 'tomorrow's voices'.

Peter Hennessy.Picture: Wells Festival Of Literature

Author Emma Smith will talk about her book, This Is Shakespeare, as well as Christopher Andrew with The Secret World.

Other novelists will talk about their latest publications, including Martin Kemp on Living With Leonardo, Vernon Bogdanor with Beyond Brexit and Gina Rippon's The Gendered Brain.

The literary festival has also announced its Year Six event' speaker, Maz Evans, author of Waterstone's Children's Book Of The Month in 2018 - Who Let The Gods Out?

Wells Festival Of Literature works encourage people to enjoy 'a love for the written word' and celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2017.

Melvyn Bragg.Picture: Wells Festival Of Literature

The event supports BBC World Service's Poems By Post scheme, and its literary lunches are 'almost always accompanied'  by a guest speaker, as well as offering visitors a meal and dessert.

The festival has also formed a partnership with national literacy charity, Coram Beanstalk, which supports its expansion into the South West.

In 2016, the Duchess of Cornwall, Coram Beanstalk's patron, visited the festival to meet its volunteers.

Wells Literature Festival will be held at Cedars Hall, in The Liberty, at Wells Cathedral School from October 18-26.

Patrick Gale.Picture: Wells Festival Of LiteraturePatrick Gale.Picture: Wells Festival Of Literature

Performance times vary, starting from 10.30am-2pm and finish from 6.30-8pm.

Tickets, priced from £6, are available at www.wellsfestivalofliterature.org.uk or call 01749 834483.

Tracey Thorn.Picture: Wells Festival Of LiteratureTracey Thorn.Picture: Wells Festival Of Literature

