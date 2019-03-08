Win free tickets to this month’s Weston Beach Race

Win

Small Wheel 85cc & Big Wheel 85cc Race Archant

Weston Beach Race will keep thousands of spectators entertained this month - and Mercury readers can get to enjoy the action for free this year.

The seafront will be abuzz with excitement as high-octane action is played out on the sand in just a couple of weeks time.

The event is in its 37th year and its appeal shows no time abating any time soon.

Terrific championship-winning riders will be joined by younger participants in a series of races for the public to enjoy on October 19-20with the event opening the day before.

Solo riders, quad races and more are on the bill for this year's beach race.

There will also be trade stalls, rides and other activities to make it an enjoyable event for the whole family.

Event organisers, RHL Activities, are also keen to make the races more environmentally friendly than ever before.

A spokesman said: "The environmental policy of RHL and its working partnership with North Somerset Council sees a total ban of tear-offs for this year's Weston Beach Race

"This forms part of RHL's commitment to North Somerset Council and Natural Resource England in maintaining their blue flag standard.

"This year also sees the introduction of caterers allowing riders and spectators alike to bring their own re-useable cup, as the event industry works towards its plastic-free deadline of 2020."

Individual day tickets, priced £4-20, plus family tickets, are available to buy at www.rhlactivities.com

The Mercury has teamed up with RNL Activities to offer one lucky reader a family ticket to enjoy all the action live on October 19:

