Weston Beach Race tickets on sale

PUBLISHED: 14:27 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:27 30 September 2019

Small Wheel 85cc & Big Wheel 85cc Race

Small Wheel 85cc & Big Wheel 85cc Race

The sounds of revving engines will be heard across Weston in less than one month's time.

Tickets are on sale for Weston Beach Race, which will take the town by storm in mid-October.

The adrenalin-fuelled event has been running for the best part of 40 years and there is no sign of the passion for thrills and spills ending anytime soon.

Three-times solo race winner Todd Kellett and three-times sidecar race winners Davies and Ferguson will be looking to add a fourth title to their collection of honours.

A training day will be held on October 18, but the main action, involving quadbikes and other motor vehicles, will take place on October 19-20.

Family and weekend tickets are available.

Individual day tickets, priced £4-20, are available at www.rhlactivities.com

