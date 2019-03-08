Weston Beach Race tickets on sale

Small Wheel 85cc & Big Wheel 85cc Race Archant

The sounds of revving engines will be heard across Weston in less than one month's time.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tickets are on sale for Weston Beach Race, which will take the town by storm in mid-October.

The adrenalin-fuelled event has been running for the best part of 40 years and there is no sign of the passion for thrills and spills ending anytime soon.

Three-times solo race winner Todd Kellett and three-times sidecar race winners Davies and Ferguson will be looking to add a fourth title to their collection of honours.

A training day will be held on October 18, but the main action, involving quadbikes and other motor vehicles, will take place on October 19-20.

Family and weekend tickets are available.

Individual day tickets, priced £4-20, are available at www.rhlactivities.com