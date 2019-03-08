Advanced search

'Exceptional' Weston Beach Race this weekend

PUBLISHED: 17:53 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:57 15 October 2019

Small Wheel 85cc & Big Wheel 85cc Race

Archant

One of the UK's most successful motorcyclists will be at Weston Beach Race this weekend.

Timetable

Saturday

9-10.30am - Youth 125/Open Race

11am-12.15pm - Youth 65cc Race

1-4pm - Adult Quad and Sidecar Race

Sunday

10-11.30am - Youth 85 SW/BW Race

1-4pm - Adult Solo Race

Carl Fogarty, four-time World Superbikes champion, is one of several big names due at the event.

RHL Activities' Weston Beach Race always brings thousands of spectators to the town, and this year's event is running from Friday, with races at the weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

RHL director Gareth Hockey said: "We're looking forward to another exciting Weston Beach Race.

"We've a lot planned for this year's event with an action-packed racing schedule combined with lots to see and do on the promenade - it's going to be a great weekend for all of the family.

"We have a strong partnership with North Somerset Council and thanks to their progressive, forward thinking we're able to keep expanding and improving the Weston Beach Race, which is in its 37th year.

"Our mutual vision for this massive event, which attracts many, many people to the local area in what normally would be the 'off-season', is driven by a high motivation to deliver the best experience for spectators and racers alike.

"I'm sure the 2019 race will be an exceptional one."

Caritas Charles, North Somerset Council's executive member for tourism, hopes the event will bring a lot of people to Weston.

He said: "As well as being a fantastic spectacle, it provides a welcome boost for businesses in the town with hotels, shops, bars and restaurants all benefitting hugely at what would normally be a quieter time of year."

Tickets, priced £4-20, are available here.

'Exceptional' Weston Beach Race this weekend

