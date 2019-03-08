Weston Carnival: All you need to know...

Weston-super-Mare Carnival 2016. Picture: nodpics nodpics

Carnival carts will be paraded through Weston tomorrow night (Friday).

North Somerset's turn to host the spectacular event will take place this week, following Burnham's carnival on Monday.

People spend months perfecting their ideas before slaving away to produce the fantastic carts, which are always brightly lit and often playing catchy tunes.

Thousands of spectators will line the streets to enjoy the parade, which this year is marking its 50th anniversary.

The carnival season began in Bridgwater on Saturday.

Weston's carnival procession will set off from Locking Road car park, near the railway station, at 7.15pm.

It will snake through Alfred Street, Boulevard, Waterloo Street and along the seafront before returning back to its starting point.

Several town centre roads will be closed in the hours leading up to the procession to make sure they are clear for the main event:

- Francis Fox Way

- Locking Road

- Regent Street

- Alexandra Parade

- Alfred Street

- Baker Street (to Jubilee Road junction) - for emergency access

- The Boulevard

- Waterloo Street

- South Parade

- Knightstone Road (South Parade to Royal Parade)

- Royal Parade

- Marine Parade

- Beach Road

- Carlton Street

- Walliscote Grove Road

- Walliscote Road (Walliscote Grove Road to Station Road)

- Station Road

- Hildesheim Bridge (parking restrictions on Sunnyside Road North).

Access to car parks will be maintained and motorists can park all day on the Beach Lawns for £5, from 10am.