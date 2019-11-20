Win tickets for helicopter flight for two

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 14:00 23 November 2019

Santa with Adam Jason and Ellen the Elf.

Archant

The Helicopter Museum and  the Mercury have teamed up to offer a lucky reader a chance to win tickets for a helicopter ride next month.

A Kids Go Free event will be held at the museum, in Locking Road, on December 8.

On day, Santa will be landing at the heliport, at 11am, joined by his elves in the lead up to Christmas.

Unfortunately the reindeers will not make the event as they have to rest but children will be able to visit and meet Santa in his Winter Wonderland, and other loved characters, including Beauty And The Beast.

Lyrica, the classical singers will be performing a Christmas concert too at 12.30pm.

There will be a Christmas children's magic show, charity stalls, games, open cockpits and helicopter flights.

Museum marketing assistant, Robert Wood said: "Santa is scheduled to land at 11am, dependent on the weather both here and at the North Pole.

"He is really looking forward to greeting all the children from the local area."

The museum, which is a registered charity, celebrated its 30th anniversary since opening in November 1989.

It is the largest helicopter museum in the world with more than 80 rotorcraft on display including two aircraft of The Queens Royal Flight.

The museum, which attracts visitors from all over the world, is in the middle of major site development with a new visitor services facility due to open in  the spring.

They host various event throughout the year.

The Mercury has teamed up with The Helicopter Museum to offer one lucky reader the chance to win tickets for two people to enjoy a helicopter ride and free entry, on December 8.

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to: The Helicopter Ride competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW, or alternatively, log onto www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on November 29.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

