Advanced search

Win

WIN: Tickets to 16th Weston Model Railway Show

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 September 2019

Callum Willcox show Oliver and Isaac around his 'N' gauge layout based on the Amiems battlefield of 1918. Weston-super-Mare model railway show at the Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Callum Willcox show Oliver and Isaac around his 'N' gauge layout based on the Amiems battlefield of 1918. Weston-super-Mare model railway show at the Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Families will flock to Locking Castle to enjoy the next Weston Model Railway Exhibition

The 16th show will be held at The Campus, in Highlands Lane, on September 15 from 10am-4.30pm.

Tickets, priced £2-16, are available on the door or on 01934 425075.

The Mercury has teamed up with the show to offer four lucky readers the chance to win family tickets to the show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below the deadline of 10am on September 12.

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to: Model Railway competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: What number show is the upcoming Weston Model Railway Exhibition?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in crash on A370 in Weston

A man was killed in the collision on the A370 between the airport and West Wick roundabouts. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Wife pays tribute to bike-loving husband killed in crash on A370

Timothy Birt died on Sunday. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

New boss reveals vision for Sovereign Shopping Centre

Sovereign Centre manager, Jon Walton. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Old factory demolition confirmed with dozens of homes set to be built

The factory site bought by Newland Homes looks set to be converted into housing.

Chip shop closes to make urgent repairs

The Chippy, Highbridge has closed temporarily to address teething issues.Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in crash on A370 in Weston

A man was killed in the collision on the A370 between the airport and West Wick roundabouts. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Wife pays tribute to bike-loving husband killed in crash on A370

Timothy Birt died on Sunday. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

New boss reveals vision for Sovereign Shopping Centre

Sovereign Centre manager, Jon Walton. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Old factory demolition confirmed with dozens of homes set to be built

The factory site bought by Newland Homes looks set to be converted into housing.

Chip shop closes to make urgent repairs

The Chippy, Highbridge has closed temporarily to address teething issues.Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Speedway: Somerset 55 Edinburgh 35

Anders Rowe (pic Haggis Hartmann)

WIN: Tickets to 16th Weston Model Railway Show

Callum Willcox show Oliver and Isaac around his 'N' gauge layout based on the Amiems battlefield of 1918. Weston-super-Mare model railway show at the Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

‘Huge blow’ for Weston as Ben Whitehead suffers season-ending injury

Ben Whitehead has been ruled out for the rest of the season. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Uphill Castle complete the great escape as Bliss stars with bat and ball

Luke Bliss batting for Uphill Castle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Coroner: ‘Excessive speed and alcohol caused crash a mile from home’

Simon Ramsden named as man killed in Wedmore car crash.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists