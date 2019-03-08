Win

WIN: Tickets to 16th Weston Model Railway Show

Callum Willcox show Oliver and Isaac around his 'N' gauge layout based on the Amiems battlefield of 1918. Weston-super-Mare model railway show at the Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Families will flock to Locking Castle to enjoy the next Weston Model Railway Exhibition

The 16th show will be held at The Campus, in Highlands Lane, on September 15 from 10am-4.30pm.

Tickets, priced £2-16, are available on the door or on 01934 425075.

The Mercury has teamed up with the show to offer four lucky readers the chance to win family tickets to the show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below the deadline of 10am on September 12.

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to: Model Railway competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

