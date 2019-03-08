Advanced search

Professional wrestling bouts in to Weston

PUBLISHED: 14:55 09 June 2019

Wrestling returns to Weston later this month. Picture: CSF

Professional wrestling will return to Weston next month.

CSF Professional Wrestling will bring its annual royal rumble style match to Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, in Hutton Moor Road, on July 20 at 6pm.

The evening of high-flying, action-packed family entertainment will see 20 international stars collide in the battle for the belt contest.

Reigning CSF Champion, Mark Andrews, won the title in Weston in 2017.

Since then, Mark has defended against top names such as Big Grizzly, Josh Bodom and Doug Williams, before being signed by the largest wrestling promotion in the world, the WWE.

A total of five professional bouts will take place, including tag team and triple threat match-ups.

After the fights, the wrestlers will all be on hand to meet fans and sign autographs.

Tickets, priced £11, can be purchased at Hutton Moor or on 01934 425900.

Weston man who tried to teach 'girl' to masturbate caught by police sting

North Somerset Courthouse.

Travellers pitch up on school field

Travellers at Herons Moor Acacemy's playing field last night (Wednesday). Picture: Herons Moor Academy Facebook

Jail for Weston man who tried to make sexual contact with five-year-old girl

Bristol Crown Court.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Owners want to change 'terrible' reputation of Weston seafront pub

Director Wendy Wall at the newly opened Up The Wall pub on Knightstone Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

