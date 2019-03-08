Professional wrestling bouts in to Weston

Wrestling returns to Weston later this month. Picture: CSF Archant

Professional wrestling will return to Weston next month.

CSF Professional Wrestling will bring its annual royal rumble style match to Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, in Hutton Moor Road, on July 20 at 6pm.

The evening of high-flying, action-packed family entertainment will see 20 international stars collide in the battle for the belt contest.

Reigning CSF Champion, Mark Andrews, won the title in Weston in 2017.

Since then, Mark has defended against top names such as Big Grizzly, Josh Bodom and Doug Williams, before being signed by the largest wrestling promotion in the world, the WWE.

A total of five professional bouts will take place, including tag team and triple threat match-ups.

After the fights, the wrestlers will all be on hand to meet fans and sign autographs.

Tickets, priced £11, can be purchased at Hutton Moor or on 01934 425900.