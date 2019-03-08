Win tickets to 70s and 90s disco night at Weston venue

There will be a 70s and 90s disco at Westons Winter Gardens next month.Picture: Pixabay Pixabay

A Weston venue will play a plethora of music from the 1970s to 90s at a disco in town.

The nostalgic evening will be held at Weston's Winter Gardens, in Royal Parade, on August 2 at 8pm.

Tickets, priced £5, are available at www.weston wintergardens.co.uk or call 01934 411100.

The Mercury has teamed up with Winter Gardens to offer readers two pairs of tickets to That Friday Thing next month.

To enter the competition, answer the following question: Which Weston venue will host the event?

Send your answer - along with your name, address and telephone number - to: That Friday Thing competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Or, alternatively, visit

www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on July 25 to enter.

