Stars of Time comic con returns to Weston

Stars of Time Film and Comic Con at Westons Tropicana.Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Celebrities from film and TV series will be at Weston comic con next weekend.

Jabba The Hutt's puppeteer in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Toby Philpott, will be in attendance, as well as Doctor Who and Absolutely Fabulous actor Christopher Ryan at the event on December 1.

Other stars of the Star Wars' franchise will be there, including actors Kenny Lee Mbanefo and former Doctor Who companion Sophie Aldred.

'Master of Manga' artist Ben Krefta and comic book illustrator Sophie Iles will also be selling copies of their works at the event on the seafront.

A plethora of cosplay-themed activities will also be held, such as a competition and chance to buy signed merchandise, as well as sit in Emperor Palpatine's chair.

Weston's Tropicana will host Stars Of Time Comic Con on Sunday from 10.30am-5pm.

Tickets, priced £4-7.50, are available at www.starsoftime.co.uk or on the door.