Five things to do this weekend: dogs and dairy on seafront

Daisy the Cockerpoo with her family and fan club. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

After enjoying the delights of Pride, the real ale festival and a street food festival last weekend, people could be mistaken for thinking the next few days may prove to be a little quiet.

Far from it. Summertime in Weston is always busy and this weekend is much the same.

* The biggest dairy date for your diary is happening this weekend.

Weston Dairy Festival celebrates the county's extraordinary farming scene and opened yesterday (Thursday) and will run until Sunday.

The event was a massive success back in the 1960s, but as funding and interest and dwindled, it appeared to be consigned to the history books.

But the Mead family brought it back with a bang in 2015 and it continues to add an extra dimension to Weston's summer season.

Sheep-shearing, milking, birds of prey, exotic animals, a craft fair and a whole lot more will keep the family entertained on the Beach Lawns.

The festival will open at 10am every day.

* Photography fans can enjoy an exhibition in Weston.

A1 Camera Club's show will run from Saturday until August 10 at the museum, in Burlington Street.

It will run from 10am-5pm each day.

* Tasty food will be available at a vegan fair on Sunday.

Doors to the Tropicana will open at 10am for the six-hour festival of food.

Tickets for over-14s, priced £2, will be available on the door.

* If you love animals, Weston seafront is definitely the place to be.

The RSPCA's dog show is always a fun occasion and this year's event promises to be much the same.

The Beach Lawns will be packed with dog-lovers as their pets show off all their skills which may them man's best friend.

The fete, on Sunday, gets underway at 11am, with the dog show beginning at noon.

* The summer season of events at Grove Park continues this weekend.

This time it will be Worlewind Band which entertains the crowds on Sunday afternoon. The concert will start at 2.30pm.

