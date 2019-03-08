Gin festival returns to Weston this weekend

Westons Grand Pier will host a gin festival this weekend.Picture: Westons Grand Pier Weston's Grand Pier

A gin festival will be held at Weston's Grand Pier this weekend.

The seaside attraction's event will encourage gin lovers across the county to try a variety of alcoholic spirits from around the world.

The 2019 tour will add dessert gins to its line-up of around 20 brands for people to try.

Sipsmith's lemon drizzle gin, Wrecking Coast's clotted cream selection and Solway's sticky toffee tipple will be available to buy from the pier's gin bar.

There will also be a strawberries and cream drink to try, as well as a rhubarb, vanilla and meringue gin.

The event will also feature live music, with sets from artists Oli Boorman and Emma Lease and Weston's Britain's Got Talent star Marvin The Jazzman.

The venue will host the gin tour on Saturday at noon.

Tickets, priced £15, are available at www.grandpier.co.uk

The event is for people aged 18 or over.