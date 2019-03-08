Advanced search

Gin festival returns to Weston this weekend

PUBLISHED: 13:00 13 September 2019

Westons Grand Pier will host a gin festival this weekend.Picture: Westons Grand Pier

Westons Grand Pier will host a gin festival this weekend.Picture: Westons Grand Pier

Weston's Grand Pier

A gin festival will be held at Weston's Grand Pier this weekend.

The seaside attraction's event will encourage gin lovers across the county to try a variety of alcoholic spirits from around the world.

The 2019 tour will add dessert gins to its line-up of around 20 brands for people to try.

Sipsmith's lemon drizzle gin, Wrecking Coast's clotted cream selection and Solway's sticky toffee tipple will be available to buy from the pier's gin bar.

There will also be a strawberries and cream drink to try, as well as a rhubarb, vanilla and meringue gin.

The event will also feature live music, with sets from artists Oli Boorman and Emma Lease and Weston's Britain's Got Talent star Marvin The Jazzman.

The venue will host the gin tour on Saturday at noon.

Tickets, priced £15, are available at www.grandpier.co.uk

The event is for people aged 18 or over.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Car smashes into Weston’s TJ Hughes building

A car has crashed into TJ Hughes. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Shopper injured after being hit with machete in Weston Tesco

The incident took place in Tesco Express on Sunday. Picture: Google

Woman jailed for robbery which left pensioner, 88, with multiple injuries

Rosanna Cooper was given a seven year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in Weston

Thunderstorms predicted for the North Somerset. Picture: Getty Images

Men to face trial after being charged with causing Worle explosion

Bomb scare at Appletree Court in Worle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Car smashes into Weston’s TJ Hughes building

A car has crashed into TJ Hughes. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Shopper injured after being hit with machete in Weston Tesco

The incident took place in Tesco Express on Sunday. Picture: Google

Woman jailed for robbery which left pensioner, 88, with multiple injuries

Rosanna Cooper was given a seven year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in Weston

Thunderstorms predicted for the North Somerset. Picture: Getty Images

Men to face trial after being charged with causing Worle explosion

Bomb scare at Appletree Court in Worle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Seagulls in safe hands with keeper attracting Football League interest

Niall Maher. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Unbeaten Weston must build on good start to season says McCootie

Nick McCootie after Weston's game against Fareham Town in the FA Cup

Bowls: Wesson is big winner at Yatton

Andy Wesson celebrates his success at Yatton

Weston man died at sex party hosted by pensioner

Nicholas Hadley died of an overdose, Bristol Crown Court heard.

Elderly woman dies after A38 crash

An elderly woman has died after a crash on the A38. Picture: Google Street View
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists