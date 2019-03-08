Pier to host Oktoberfest event

Grand Pier will hold a Oktoberfest-themed event this month.Picture: Grand Pier Grand Pier

A German Bierkeller event will take place at Weston Grand Pier next weekend.

A five-piece Bavarian style oompah band, Die Heidelberger Boys, will perform at The Grand Pierkeller next Saturday.

German marches, waltzes and polkas will be staged by the band, and people can try steins of beer, as well as non-alcoholic drinks.

Bratwurst hot dogs and German hamburgers will also be on sale, which will be served with sauerkraut, pickles, glazed onions and optional curry ketchup.

Popular British songs will be played in an oompah style at the event, and revellers can wear fancy dress at the afternoon gathering and evening disco.

A DJ will play at the event's disco, and Die Heidelberger Boys formed in 2002.

The venue, in Marine Parade, will hold the event on October 5 at 2-6pm and 8pm until midnight.

Tickets, priced £12-15, are available at www.grandpier.co.uk or call 01934 620238.